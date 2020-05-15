Zoinks! You and your kids can stream Scoob! right now

Warner Bros

Looks like we've got another mystery on our hands, gang: Scoob!, a feature film animated reboot of the Scooby-Doo TV series, was supposed to debut in theaters today, but it has landed on streaming services instead.

Actually, my apologies to Fred and the rest of the Scooby gang, but it's really no mystery at all. Like Trolls World Tour, Birds of Prey, Sonic the Hedgehog, 1917 and a dozen other major films, Scoob! can't get to the theater because of the coronavirus, so Warner Bros. decided to let you watch it at home instead. Starting today, you can rent or buy the movie at a variety of streaming services.

Folks of a certain age who grew up watching the Scooby Gang may be anxiously awaiting this movie. It features the voices of Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong and Tracy Morgan, to name a few. And Frank Welker, the voice of Scooby since 2002, is back to say "Ruh-roh."

The coronavirus tried to take away our Scooby-Doo movie. And it would've gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for those meddling kids. If you like Scoob!, strap in -- this is planned to be the start of an entire Hanna-Barbera shared cinematic universe.

You can rent Scoob! for $20 or buy it for $25. That's not cheap, but it's still a bargain compared to taking a family of four to the theater, and you can make a huge batch of popcorn for pennies. Nonetheless, no one will fault you for waiting till the price falls. If you want to curl up on the sofa and watch the movie tonight though, here's where you can stream it:

Now playing: Watch this: Ranking 101 US streaming services

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.