Zoho

As businesses look to reduce coronavirus risks by telling workers to stay home, there's a definite need for work-from-home options -- tech that allows everyone to communicate, collaborate and remain productive. Zoho Remotely is a new suite of apps designed precisely for that purpose, and it's free until July 1.

There are 11 apps in all, including ones for online meetings, training sessions, storage, project management and everyday work (in the form of word processing, spreadsheets and presentations).

According to a Zoho rep, the suite is currently limited to 10 users per organization, but a company or business can "request more users as they go. And Zoho will assist in setting this up."

Certainly there are other such tools available to remote workers, such as Google Docs and the free version of Microsoft Teams. But I can see the value of having everything you need under one roof, and Zoho has been around a long time; it's a proven software company.

So if you run (or work for) a small shop and need a free, effective way to establish a work-from-home setup, this is definitely worth a look.

