Zhiyun Weebill-S camera stabilizer still at its low Prime Day price of just $318

Josh Goldman/CNET

The Zhiyun Weebill-S is a great compact, lightweight three-axis gimbal that can stabilize DSLRs such as the and mirrorless cameras such as the or . It's perfect if you want to shoot handheld but want smooth video similar to what you'd get from a high-end drone. The Weebill-S is normally around $440 according to Amazon, but it's currently selling it for $399, and with a Prime membership -- an additional $81 off.

The gimbal works with a large mix of camera bodies and lenses (you can check out a compatibility list on Zhiyun's site). I tested it with the Nikon Z7 and an f2.8, 24-70mm lens and a Panasonic G9 with an f2.8, 12-35mm lens and it worked as promised with both. Zhiyun also offers several add-ons for remote control and viewing. It can be used in a pistol-grip position or switched to a sling position for lower shots. You can also pair it with the company's image transmission receiver and transmitter and wireless controller for remote monitoring and control. And the whole thing folds up to a footprint the size of an A4 sheet of paper.

Need a more substantial stabilizer for cinema cameras or camcorders? The company's Crane 2S and Crane 2S Combo kit is also reduced until June 30 and you don't need a Prime membership to get it. The Crane 2S originally $599 but is and the and adds extra batteries, a lens support and a dual grip. If you need to shoot vertical videos, this is the model you want.