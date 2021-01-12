Zhiyun Weebill-S camera stabilizer at lowest price since Black Friday: $299

Josh Goldman/CNET

The Zhiyun Weebill-S is a great compact, lightweight three-axis gimbal that can stabilize DSLRs such as the and mirrorless cameras such as the or . It's perfect if you want to shoot handheld but want smooth video similar to what you'd get from a high-end drone. The Weebill-S is normally around $400, but . Just enter code WBS299USD at checkout. That's $40 less than it was for Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. The deal ends Friday, Jan. 15.

The gimbal works with a large mix of camera bodies and lenses (you can check out a compatibility list on Zhiyun's site). I've been testing one with the Nikon Z7 and an f2.8, 24-70mm lens and so far it works as promised. It can be used in a pistol-grip position or switched to a sling position for lower shots. You can also pair it with the company's image transmission receiver and transmitter and wireless controller for remote monitoring and control. And the whole thing folds up to a footprint the size of an A4 sheet of paper.