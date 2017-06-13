Zelda: Breath of the Wild gets a little bigger on June 30

Nintendo

Have you finished Nintendo's epic Zelda: Breath of the Wild yet? Either way, June 30 is the day the game's Expansion Pass DLC will be available to download, making the Nintendo Switch and Wii U adventure just a little bit better.

The Master Trials DLC will add several new armors to choose from, a master mode, and the Korok mask.

If you're still working hard to figure out where all of the game's secrets might be hidden across the giant world map, a new Hero's Path mode will show you where you've been -- and thus where you still need to go.

If you're seeking more adventure, there's a new Trial of the Sword challenge, and a harder difficulty mode for the entire game. More info at Nintendo's official site here.

There'll also be a second DLC pack this holiday that adds to the game's story. Both are available as a bundle for US $20.

