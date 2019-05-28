Zelda spinoff Cadence of Hyrule could launch this week

Nintendo

The next Legend of Zelda game for the Nintendo Switch could be launching this week.

CNET sister site GameSpot found a line in the Nintendo of America's website source code for Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda that says, "Release date: May 30, 2019."

Otherwise, the site lists the game -- which will be a rhythm-based dungeon crawler -- as launching this "spring."

Previously, NintendoLife had reported that Nintendo included the game in a newsletter showing Switch games that are coming out in May.

Cadence of Hyrule is a crossover between Zelda and Crypt of the NecroDancer, which came out in 2015. It is being made by Brace Yourself, the team behind the latter game.

Nintendo is also remaking Link's Awakening for Nintendo Switch, it announced in February.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening top-down game originally launched on the Nintendo Game Boy, and was re-released as a colorized version for the Game Boy Color.

It's set to launch on the Switch sometime in 2019.