Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 trailer reveals 2022 release window

Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel is aiming for a 2022 release on Nintendo Switch, and it got an exhilarating trailer during Nintendo's E3 Direct on Tuesday. It shows Link free-falling from and travelling through Hyrule's sky.

The game, which follows the events of the incredible 2017 Switch launch title, was announced at E3 2019. If you're looking to go adventuring as Link before its release, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD -- a remastered version of the 2011 Wii game -- is coming to Switch on July 17.

If you want to go old-school, Nintendo is also releasing a Game & Watch handheld that includes the original Zelda, Zelda II and the original Game Boy version of Link's Awakening, plus a bonus original Game & Watch game called Vermin.

Tuesday is the final day of E3 2021. The video game trade show is entirely digital this year, with Xbox, Ubisoft, Square Enix and Capcom revealing upcoming titles in livestreams over the weekend.