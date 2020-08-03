Zelda Breath of the Wild recipe accidentally added into author's novel

Screenshot by CNET

If you're a gamer who picked up acclaimed Irish novelist John Boyne's latest historical fiction book, The Traveller at the Gates of Wisdom, you might notice something familiar. On a page spotted by Reddit user u/nonono_ohhoho, the story's narrator describes ingredients for dyes used in dressmaking. The Redditor quickly noticed the ingredients came from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In Breath of the Wild, the ingredients for red dye require an apple, spicy pepper, Hylian shroom, sunshroom, ruby, fire keese wing, and a red lizalfos tail. Writer and podcaster Dana Schwartz tried to trace Boyne's steps to see if the the video game reference was an easter egg or a mistake, since the historical novel does not take place in the same world as the game.

Is it an homage? An Easter egg? Hmm. The book is *not* a fantasy. It’s a historical drama set in the real world. I had a hunch, and tried a google search. pic.twitter.com/o3yHQO4nEU — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 3, 2020

"So, while John Boyne was doing a perfunctory google search for how to dye clothes red he found a site listing monster parts and accidentally put them in his very serious book," Schwartz hypothesized on Twitter.

The news finally made it back to Boyne who responded good-naturedly to Schwartz's thread.

LOL that is actually kinda hilarious. I'm totally willing to own it. 😂🤣Something tells me I'll be telling this anecdote on stage for many years to come... 😂 — John Boyne 📚 (@john_boyne) August 3, 2020



Nintendo released Breath of the Wild in 2017, adding another playable adventure in the iconic, enduring Legend of Zelda video game series.