Breath of the Wild is getting a Nintendo Switch prequel on Nov. 20

We already knew Nintendo Switch launch title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is getting a sequel, but Nintendo on Tuesday revealed that it's getting a prequel first. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set 100 years before Link woke up in that cave at the start of Breath of the Wild, and comes out Nov. 20.

This isn't a traditional Zelda game -- the Hyrule Warriors spinoff series is focused on action and large battles. You'll be able to play as Link, Zelda and the four Champions you had to track down in Breath of the Wind.

Series producer Eiji Aonuma also confirmed that development on the sequel is ongoing, but we'll have to "wait a bit longer" for any updates.