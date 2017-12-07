For the last few weeks, Nintendo fans have been on the edge of their seat. Months ago, the company promised that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's second DLC pack would launch by the end of the year -- but for the last few months, the company has been silent. December came, and the expansion pack still didn't have a release date.



Now, it does. Nintendo just announced that the 2017 Game Awards that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's second DLC pack launches tonight. It's called Champions' Ballad -- and it promises a new story, new dungeons and a motorcycle.



That's right. Link now has a motorcycle.

For the most part, Champions' Ballad seems to be exactly what we expected it would be: a new challenge that would see players looking back at the events that happened before the game's main timeline. It looks like a great way to learn more about the legendary Champions that Link meets in the primary game -- but director Eiji Aonuma seemed to think it needed something more.

Nintendo

"True to his title, as a Champion, link saves Hyrule from its Crisis. However, While the other Champions who fought alongside him all had their own powerful divine beasts to support them, Link did not," Aonuma said at the Game Awards. "What you all just saw at the end of the trailer is a reliable partner for Link. Something you could consider to be his own divine beast. The Master Cycle Zero."



Okay, Nintendo. You have my attention.



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 2, The Champions' Ballad, releases on Nintendo Switch tonight.