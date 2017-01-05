Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Up Next Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Enlarge Image Photo by Zagg

A lot of people purchase AppleCare because they're concerned they might accidentally do something bad to their iPhone, like drop it and crack the screen.

Zagg, which has sold lots of screen protectors for iPhones and other smartphones, has announced at CES 2017 an alternate screen insurance policy with a new online beta program for iPhone 6/6s/7 and iPhone 6 Plus/6s Plus/7 Plus.

Here's the skinny. With the InvisibleShield Screen Guarantee Plan you pay $80 and receive a bundle that includes a screen repair guarantee, InvisibleShield Sapphire Defense, a top-notch hybrid glass screen protector infused with sapphire, and an iFrogz Vue Clear case.

You then register your iPhone with Zagg and if its screen should end up cracking while using the Sapphire Defense, you'll receive $100 toward a screen repair (Apple charges $130 to fix an iPhone 7 screen and $140 to fix an iPhone 7 Plus screen). Your screen is covered for two years.

Is it a good deal? I'm not sure. On its own the InvisibleShield Sapphire Defense costs $50 (the iFrogz case is $15), which is a lot to pay for a screen protector. Basically you're paying $30 extra for some added insurance. Meanwhile, AppleCare for your iPhone costs $99 for two years of coverage, with a service fee of $29 for screen damage.

It's also worth noting that Zagg says all its InvisibleShields come with a limited lifetime warranty ("If your InvisibleShield ever gets worn or damaged, Zagg will replace it for as long as you own your device.").

I personally cracked an InvisibleShield on a trip to Costa Rica last week (my iPhone 6S fell face down in some gravel near a volcano). My iPhone's screen was fine, so the screen protector did its job. I have yet to try to get a new one from Zagg, but may just stop by its booth here at CES.

Here's a look at Zagg's InvisibleShield Screen Guarantee Plan. Let me know if you think it's good deal -- or not.

Kit Includes:

InvisibleShield Sapphire Defense screen protector, InvisibleShield's strongest screen protector made from hybrid glass infused with sapphire, one of the hardest gemstones in the world second only to diamonds

$100 reimbursement screen repair plan for registered device

iFrogz Clear Vue Case

Price: $80

Claim Details: