Zack Snyder's Justice League set to debut on HBO Max in March 2021

Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans won't have to wait long to see Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash and the rest of the DC Comics superhero gang in action as original Justice League director Zack Snyder intended. On Thursday, Snyder revealed that his four-hour version of Justice League is set to be released in March 2021.

In 2017, Snyder had to leave his post as director due to a family tragedy, and Joss Whedon was hired to finish the film. Both Snyder and superhero fans (including Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins) were unhappy with the result.

"I understand and of course respect your feelings and I just hope I can wipe that Version out of existence with what you see in March," Snyder commented Thursday during a Q&A on Vero.

In early 2020, WarnerMedia decided to give Snyder the chance to re-create his intended version of the film with new visual effects, music score, additional editing and new footage with the actors. The final Snyder Cut of Justice League is now a "four-part event series" set to launch on HBO Max in March 2021, though Snyder is also in talks to have it play in theaters.

Snyder's Justice League will definitely have significant changes compared with Whedon's version. Snyder's take contains new footage and even the kind of violence and profanity that'll earn an R-rating.