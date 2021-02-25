Netflix

The first trailer for director Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, about a group of mercenaries planning a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie apocalypse, hit Thursday. These days, Snyder may be better known for superhero films (and the Snyder Cut of Justice League, streaming on HBO Max on March 18), but his first feature film was the 2004 remake of George A. Romero's Dawn of the Dead, so he knows his undead.

I'm not really sure why money is a concern in the zombie apocalypse, but to each their own. Snyder shared the trailer in a tweet, saying "What happens in Vegas, must stay in Vegas."

What happens in Vegas, must stay in Vegas. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/hPnGbD6xLA — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 25, 2021

The trailer shows a now desolate Las Vegas overrun by a massive horde of zombies. In true Vegas style, we even see an Elvis impersonator in the undead crowd. We also get a glimpse of star Dave Bautista and and his team taking on zombies with some serious firepower, while Matthias Schweighofer's character sports the classic baseball bat covered in nails.

Bautista, aka Drax the Destroyer from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, announced the preview was coming with a tweet Wednesday showing a picture of the actor and a big pile of bodies. Other stars include Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi and Tig Notaro.

Army of the Dead is scheduled for a May 21 release on Netflix. And if you like the concept, you're in luck. Deadline reports a film prequel and anime series are planned.