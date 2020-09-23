Zack Snyder to shoot new Justice League movie footage in October

Warner Bros.

Fans wanting to see more of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg working together onscreen as director Zack Snyder intended are in luck.

Snyder plans to fill more footage for his extended cut of the Justice League movie. Snyder Cut will be broken into a four-episode limited series on HBO Max in 2021, and will include new footage.

Actor Ben Affleck will return as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Ray Fisher as Cyborg to shoot new scenes for the Snyder Cut starting in October, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

No word yet if new scenes will be shot with Ezra Miller as the Flash or Jason Momoa as Aquaman. The reshoots are scheduled for about a week.

Fisher returning as Cyborg is also interesting considering his very vocal and public displeasure with Warner Bros. over allegations of misconduct from director Joss Whedon (who replaced Snyder as the director on the Justice League film).

Fisher also blamed studio executives Jon Berg and Geoff Johns for enabling Whedon's alleged unprofessional behavior on set. Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fisher remains in talks with Warner Bros. to make a cameo in the upcoming movie The Flash, as well as a Justice League spinoff movie due to shoot in 2021, but since his public dispute with Warner Bros. over the studio's investigation regarding Whedon, all of that could be in jeopardy.