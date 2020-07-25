Zack Snyder shows new footage of Superman's black suit from Snyder Cut

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Fans finally got to see footage of Superman's black suit in action from the Snyder Cut on Saturday. Director Zack Snyder showed off the footage during a panel at Justice Con while speaking about the Justice League Snyder Cut, which will premiere on HBO in 2021.

In the footage, Batman's Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) meets the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill). Superman stops by Bruce Wayne's compound to speak with Alfred.

"I'm assuming you're Alfred?" Superman says. Most noteworthy is that Superman is wearing a superhero suit very different from the version fans saw in the original Justice League movie.

During the panel, Snyder also discussed details about the suit. Snyder explained that the black suit makes more sense to the plot because it's part of Superman's resurrection, and the traditional blue and red suit had been destroyed by Doomsday.

However, he had to film the scene in the original blue and red Superman costume because the studio was against the black suit.

"I would argue for the black suit all the time and they said it was not a good idea," Snyder said. "We had done little adjustments to the suit that would make it easier to adjust. We knew how to do this transformation. We had done a bunch of private experiments to make sure we could switch it, because frankly [the studio] was just not into it. I knew it was the correct evolution for him after he rose from the dead. But the perception of the black suit was just, 'You're trying to make the movie dark and not hilarious.'"

Back in 2019, Snyder had already shown a version of the black suit from the Snyder Cut that had not ended up in the Justice League movie directed by Joss Whedon.

Snyder had to leave the film project due to personal problems, and Whedon finished directing.

Snyder has some very strong words for anyone who thinks he'll use Joss Whedon's footage in the upcoming Snyder Cut.

"I would destroy the movie," Snyder said during the panel. "I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph."

Snyder also said during the panel that the final name of the film is still being worked on, implying legal issues. So for now, he's calling it Zack Snyder's Justice League.

A full teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to be released at DC FanDome in August.

Fans took to Twitter on Saturday with their reactions to the new black Superman suit footage.

Wrote one, "After four years of speculating and wishing for it, we finally get to see it!!"

