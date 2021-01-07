Zack Snyder reveals which Marvel storyline would convince him to join the MCU

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Despite being firmly entrenched in the DC comic universe after directing Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the highly anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League, it seems like Zack Snyder may still harbor some interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That is, provided he can use one specific Marvel property. Speaking to ComicBook Debate early this month, Snyder announced that he could be lured over to the MCU if there was any chance of adapting Frank Miller's Elektra Lives Again.

The 1990 graphic novel is a spinoff from the Daredevil series and sees Matt Murdock's Daredevil wracked with dreams, haunted by the death of Elektra.

"I would choose Elektra Lives Again," Snyder said. "Daredevil is having these dreams about Elektra coming back to life and it's really cool and weird … it's just cool and beautiful. That's what I would do. No one cares, but that's what I would do."

Though it might seem unusual for one of DC's main directors to jump ship across, it's not without precedent. James Gunn has helmed both Guardians of the Galaxy and the upcoming The Suicide Squad film.

But really the biggest obstacle is that both Daredevil and Elektra have already made appearances in the Marvel canon -- both featuring in the now cancelled Daredevil Netflix series. With Charlie Cox allegedly in talks to join Spider-Man 3 as Daredevil once more, Snyder may have missed the boat on spearheading a Daredevil/Elektra film.