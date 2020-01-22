Zack Snyder proves The Snyder Cut is real with... some images

Warner Bros.

If there's any doubt in your mind Zack Snyder's cut of 2017's Justice League is real, let Zack Snyder finally (he's tried before) set the record straight. The director took to Vero (a social media platform like Instagram, except no one's heard of it) to post not one, but two images from The Snyder Cut. And watch this space, he may be on a roll.

On Wednesday, Snyder dropped a still of Ryan Choi, aka The Atom, a character that Joss Whedon's cut reportedly abandoned alongside Martian Manhunter and Darkseid. (Luckily for Osric Chau, he scored more work playing the character in the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.)

Zack Snyder/Vero

Hours later, Snyder dropped a still of Jeremy Irons' Alfred working on Batman's gauntlets. Crucially, he's not in the Batcave. He's "working at the abandon Wayne aerospace hanger," Snyder wrote.

And that's for a logical reason: "... had to move workshop from Batcave as he and Bruce try and get Flying fox to work no room in the cave for such a big aircraft."

Zack Snyder/Vero

But what does this really say about The Snyder Cut? Is Snyder trying to keep momentum going behind its potential release? Or give insight to what might have been?

Following the death of his daughter, Snyder handed direction of Justice League over to Whedon. The finished product bombed at the box office and #releasethesnydercut trended for a year on Twitter. Come the movie's two-year anniversary, Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck tweeted their support and speculation crescendoed The Snyder Cut would finally be released. (Shazam's Zachary Levi contributed by saying: "As far as I know, it doesn't exist.")

If it does exist, it's incomplete. "Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I've made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film," Snyder said in a comment on Vero last year.

Rumors have it WarnerMedia may choose to release the three-hour-plus Snyder Cut on its streamer HBO Max launching later this year. And it may not.