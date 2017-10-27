DC Comics

Children love to pretend to be superheroes, but what if you could go from being a kid to an adult with god-worthy powers just by uttering a single word?

That's exactly what happens to young Billy Batson, who can change instantly into an adult superhero just by saying "Shazam."

Now DC Comics and New Line want to bring this underrated comic book character Shazam to life on the big screen with "Chuck" actor Zachary Levi playing the lead, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Levi is no stranger to the world of superheroes. He played Fandral -- one of Marvel's Warriors Three -- in "Thor: The Dark World" and "Thor: Ragnarok." He also starred in the superhero TV series "Heroes Reborn."

Shazam (formerly called Captain Marvel) has always been an unusual character. His powers were granted to him by a wizard also called Shazam. When he says the wizard's name, Billy is hit by a magical thunderbolt that transforms him into the adult superhero.

Shazam is an acronym for ancient gods and heroes: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury. When Billy changes from a little boy to an adult superhero, he takes on the attributes of all those legendary characters.

The "Shazam" screenplay is written by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke, with David F. Sandberg tapped to direct, the Hollywood reporter said. Sandberg posted a photo on Instagram that included a Shazam action figure to celebrate the announcement.

"Shazam" hits theaters in April 2019.