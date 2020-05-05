YouTube's virtual graduation will include Barack and Michelle Obama, BTS, Lady Gaga

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Not to be outdone by John Krasinski's star-studded virtual graduation, YouTube is holding one of its own on June 6, for people whose celebrations have been stopped by the coronavirus pandemic. "Dear Class of 2020" will feature Barack and Michelle Obama, BTS and Lady Gaga, along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and activist Malala Yousafzai.

You'll also hear from Robert Gates, who served as US Defense Secretary under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama, and Condoleezza Rice, who was Secretary of State during the Bush administration.

Making special appearances -- which probably means popping up to say one sentence -- will be Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington, Zendaya and Dude Perfect, among others. YouTube teases a "surprise special guest" too, so you can start guessing now. I reckon it'll be Robert Downey Jr.

The steam kicks off at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) on Saturday, June 6.