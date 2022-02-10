YouTube's big plans for 2022 include less-toxic comments, more shopping

Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube on Thursday unveiled its development plans for 2022 on the YouTube Official Blog.

The video platform is exploring several new features, including the ability for content creators to set channel guidelines -- enabling them to shape the tone of the conversation in their comments -- and allowing people to shop directly on YouTube via tagged items in their favorite channel's videos. YouTube also plans to give viewers come the option to sort comments timed to the moment they're watching a video.

YouTube is also doubling down on the potential for adding NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, to the platform. CEO Susan Wojcicki had already put NFTs on the radar last month. The company is considering verifiable ways "for fans to own unique videos, photos, art, and even experiences from their favorite creators could be a compelling prospect for creators and their audiences," according to the blog post.

And as Tik Tok has made short-form video content extremely popular, YouTube is looking for implement new video effects, editing tools and more for their creators under YouTube Shorts.

Moreover, YouTube TV -- the video platform's paid subscription streaming service that offers live TV and on-demand video -- is getting some major buffs. One major development is that YouTube TV is finally getting picture-in-picture support for iOS, according to The Verge. This will allow YouTube TV members to watch a video while they use other apps on their iPhone or iPad.

YouTube's look at 2022 focuses on expanding connections between creators and consumers through collaboration and commerce on the web's largest video platform.