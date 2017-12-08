Jay Swingler, a YouTube prankster from the UK, nearly died after he put his head inside a cement-filled microwave.

Swingler was using a piece of tubing to breath through the cement, but it became blocked, causing him to panic.

Now Playing: Watch this: YouTube deletes 150,000 videos after controversy

His friends eventually called the emergency services when they realised they were unable to remove the microwave from Swingler's head.

The West Midlands Fire Service said it was "seriously unimpressed" by the stunt.