YouTube will let you watch Cobra Kai free this year

YouTube

YouTube renewed its original show Cobra Kai for a third season and plans to make it and the program's first two seasons available to watch outside its paywall this fall.

From here on out, all of YouTube new originals will always have a free, ad-supported window of time to watch them, Robert Kyncl, chief business officer of YouTube said Thursday. YouTube made the announcements Thursday at a presentation to advertisers in New York known as Brandcast. It was the so-called Newfront this year, a four-day series of events thrown by digital media companies to drum up advertiser interest.

That means you won't need a YouTube Premium subscription to watch the Google-owned video-sharing site's original shows and movies, but you'll have to sit through ads,

It's a plan that YouTube outlined last year without providing many details. At the time, though, it indicated that previously released content like Cobra Kai would remain behind the paywall.