Jason Cipriani/CNET

YouTube is reportedly considering big changes to protect its youngest viewers and its content creators. Executives at the Google-owned video giant are debating whether to move all children's content off the main site to the standalone YouTube Kids app, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unnamed people briefed on the talks.

The proposed change comes as YouTube is under fire for allowing content that exploits children onto its platform. YouTube has also faced a backlash after disturbing videos got past filters on YouTube Kids. To address some concerns, YouTube in February disabled comments on videos featuring minors, and earlier this month it restricted younger minors from livestreaming on the site without an adult.

Some employees are also pushing the company to turn off YouTube's recommendation system on children's content, according to the Journal. The system automatically plays a new video after one has ended.

The possible changes are under discussion but reportedly not expected to happen soon. When reached for comment, YouTube said it considers many approaches to making the video site better.

"We consider lots of ideas for improving YouTube and some remain just that -- ideas," a YouTube spokesperson said in an emailed statement Wednesday. "Others, we develop and launch, like our restrictions to minors livestreaming or updated hate speech policy."