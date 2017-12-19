CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
Mobile

YouTube videos on your iPhone will no longer have black bars

The video website improved vertical video playback for iOS devices in its latest update.

youtube-redesign2

Your iPhone finally can play YouTube vertical videos without black bars.

 YouTube

Platforms like Snapchat and Instagram have made recording and watching vertical videos commonplace. But if you've ever played a vertical video on YouTube, two giant black bars filled most of your screen. YouTube's latest update for the iPhone changes that.

On Tuesday, in a Twitter post the venerable site for internet videos announced that the YouTube player for iOS will now automatically adapt to the shape of the video you're watching.

If the video is vertical, the player will become vertical. If the video is square, the player will become square which means goodbye black bars.

Next Article: Reddit another hotspot for misinformation in 2016, study says