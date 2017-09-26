YouTube vanishes from Amazon's Echo Show

Chris Monroe/CNET

A spat between Amazon and Google has resulted in YouTube going dark on the Echo Show, Amazon's first smart speaker with a built-in touchscreen.

Unveiled in May, the Echo Show lets you scan your calendar for appointments and view weather forecasts. It also let you pull up YouTube videos. Until Tuesday, at least.

Google's popular video-sharing site appears to have disappeared from Amazon's device due to a dispute over how YouTube should work on the Echo Show. According to Amazon, Google pulled support for YouTube on the Echo Show on Tuesday afternoon:

Google made a change today at around 3 pm. YouTube used to be available to our shared customers on Echo Show. As of this afternoon, Google has chosen to no longer make YouTube available on Echo Show, without explanation and without notification to customers. There is no technical reason for that decision, which is disappointing and hurts both of our customers.

But Google told The Verge that Amazon is breaking its rules on use of YouTube, adding that talks between the two companies have not yielded a solution.

We've been in negotiations with Amazon for a long time, working towards an agreement that provides great experiences for customers on both platforms. Amazon's implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violates our terms of service, creating a broken user experience. We hope to be able to reach an agreement and resolve these issues soon.

Google has very specific standards regarding how YouTube is displayed on apps made by other companies. In 2013, Google blocked a YouTube app that Microsoft built for the Windows Phone, saying the app violated its own terms of services by not presenting ads and allowing video downloads. Microsoft eventually modified the app to display YouTube's mobile Web site.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

