YouTube v Facebook: Dawn of live mobile streaming (The 3:59, Ep. 175)

YouTube plans to offer live streaming on mobile soon. Also on the show: Using augmented reality to play Portal, and the LG G6 losing its bezel.

Get ready to see more live YouTube shows that are filmed on the road.

Facebook sees huge potential for it to grow in video. But YouTube, the reigning king of video, is keen to stay at the top of the heap.

Against that backdrop, YouTube on Tuesday said it will soon let users start live-streaming from their phones, offering new competition to Facebook Live and Twitter's Periscope. The new YouTube service was promised back in June but still hasn't arrived.

We also chat about the specs for LG's upcoming G6 phone and a cool way to play the video game Portal in augmented reality with Microsoft's HoloLens headset.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

