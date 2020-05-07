YouTube TV will get Comedy Central, MTV and more channels this summer

Matt Elliot/CNET

YouTube TV subscribers will get a whole bunch of new channels in the next few months, after parent company Google inked a deal with ViacomCBS. The first wave of additions will hit this summer, and includes BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1.

Those will be followed by BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic at a later date. (Disclosure: CNET is owned by ViacomCBS)

Under the deal, the subscription-based streaming service will continue to include CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and The CW, along with ViacomCBS' subscription services like Showtime.

"Google has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to bringing even more of our entertainment networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the first time," Ray Hopkins, president of ViacomCBS' US networks distribution, said in a release.

"Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms," said Lori Conkling, global head of partnerships at YouTube TV.

