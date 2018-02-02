Just in time for the big game, the Winter Olympics, the Oscars and everything else, YouTube TV has finally made its way to Roku and Apple TV.

Roku makes the most popular streamers and is a perennial favorite of CNET's streamer and smart TV reviews, which are the best values on the market. Apple TV is more expensive but still highly recommended for its polish and raft of capabilities. Between the two they account for more than half of the streaming player installed base in the U.S.

The launch of YouTube TV on both platforms means that Roku and Apple TV users now have access to yet another alternative to traditional cable TV. The YouTube TV app is the same as the one currently available on Android TV, Xbox One and other platforms, complete with access to the service's unlimited cloud DVR, personalized recommendations and a full grid-style program guide.

YouTube TV, not to be confused with the free version of YouTube filled with music videos, late-night TV clips and cute puppies, costs $35 per month and appeals to cable TV cord cutters. Its package of 40-plus live TV channels includes locals such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC as well as cable stalwarts like AMC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Fox News and Bravo. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET and Showtime.) Initially restricted to a handful of cities, YouTube TV is now available in more than 80 markets nationwide, covering 80 percent of the U.S. population.

When YouTube TV first launched in April 2017 it was available on PCs, phones and tablets, but the only way to watch it on an actual TV was by casting from your phone to a Chromecast. Now it can be used on the following TV devices:

Roku

Apple TV

Chromecast (including Chromecast built-in TVs from Vizio and others)



Xbox One



Android TV (including Nvidia Shield Sony TVs)



Sony TVs) Samsung 2016 and 2017 smart TVs



LG 2016 and 2017 smart TVs

YouTube TV's competitors, including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, are all currently available on most of the same devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV and (in the case of Vue) PlayStation. YouTube TV has not announced plans for Fire TV or PlayStation apps.

Like its competitors, YouTube TV offers a free trial for new subscribers. In this case it's well-timed to catch some of the biggest broadcast events of the year.

PSA: If you sign up for the 14-day free trial now, you’re good for the “Big Game” and about half of the Olympics before they start charging. Pay the first month’s $35 and you get all of the Olympics (ends Feb 25) and the Oscars (Mar 4). https://t.co/dFXyHtFeCl — David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) February 1, 2018

First published February 1. Updated February 2 with the addition of the Apple TV app.