YouTube TV is now available across the US

YouTube TV is now available in every US television market, the company said Wednesday.
"Glendive, Montana: we couldn't have done it without you! We can now officially say that YouTube TV is available in every television market in the U.S. Welcome to the family!" the company tweeted.
The live TV service, which costs $40 a month, streams channels over the internet as an alternative to cable TV.
YouTube TV has gradually been rolling out across the US. It launched in April 2017 in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and the San Francisco Bay Area. It expanded over the following months, and in January reached 195 markets, covering 98 percent of US households.
It competes with similar live TV services such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and PlayStation Vue. Most of these services have been available across the US since their launch.
