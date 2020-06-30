YouTube TV hikes monthly price from $50 to $65

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

On Tuesday, YouTube said it would raise the price of its YouTube TV subscription service by $15 per month, from $50 to $65. The hike comes as YouTube TV adds eight new channels. The price increase is effective immediately for new subscribers, and will go into effect July 30 for current subscribers.

The new channels include ViacomCBS properties BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1. YouTube TV said that BET Her, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick will also be added at a later date.

"We don't take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members. That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV," the company said in a blog post.

YouTube TV subscribers who wish to pause or cancel their subscription can do so by going to YouTube TV's settings page.

Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET

Read more: YouTube TV will get Comedy Central, MTV and more channels this summer