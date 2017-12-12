YouTube TV expands its cable-free TV service to 34 new markets

David Katzmaier/CNET

If you live in New Orleans, Des Moines, Green Bay, South Bend or any of these 34 cities, you now have a new option if you want to cut the cord.

YouTube TV expanded its service to 34 new markets on Monday, including the metro areas above as well as Flint, Buffalo, Colorado Springs and others. With the addition of this latest 34, the Google owned streaming service is now available in more than 80 markets.

🗣️ Cable-free live TV is now in 34 new metro areas.



Try YouTube TV today and watch your favorite sports & shows LIVE → https://t.co/RGKYM1RfjC pic.twitter.com/Usf8XBftAN — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 11, 2017

YouTube TV allows you to watch live cable channels over your Wi-Fi connection for $35 a month. It's similar to streaming services from Hulu, Dish Network, and Playstation. If you're in a supported market and need help deciding, check out this guide, which outlines what each service has to offer.