YouTube TV expands its cable-free TV service to 34 new markets

The streaming service from Google is now live in over 80 cities.

YouTube TV app 02

YouTube TV.

 David Katzmaier/CNET

If you live in New Orleans, Des Moines, Green Bay, South Bend or any of these 34 cities, you now have a new option if you want to cut the cord.

YouTube TV expanded its service to 34 new markets on Monday, including the metro areas above as well as Flint, Buffalo, Colorado Springs and others. With the addition of this latest 34, the Google owned streaming service is now available in more than 80 markets.

YouTube TV allows you to watch live cable channels over your Wi-Fi connection for $35 a month. It's similar to streaming services from Hulu, Dish Network, and Playstation. If you're in a supported market and need help deciding, check out this guide, which outlines what each service has to offer.

