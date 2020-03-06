CNET también está disponible en español.

YouTube TV drops YES Network, Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket. Hulu to the rescue

Cord-cutting Yankees, Clippers and Angels fans who subscribe to YouTube TV can jump ship to another streaming service.

With the 2020 MLB season less than a month away, baseball fans who subscribe to YouTube TV may have to look elsewhere.

I'm not a Yankees fan (#LFGM) but I am a cord-cutter and YouTube TV subscriber, so Thursday's news that YouTube's live TV streaming service would stop carrying a trio of sports stations -- including YES Network, home of the Yankees -- didn't hit me personally. But I know plenty of Yankees fans, some of them wonderful people, and as one of CNET's streaming TV reviewers I also regularly tell readers to subscribe to YouTube TV. It's our favorite such service overall and a great choice for cord-cutters who still want live TV.

For many Yankees fans, however, YES Network is a must-have -- especially now the 2020 MLB season is less than a month away. The same goes for Los Angeles area sports fans and LA's Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket network, which was also dropped by YouTube TV. It carries games from the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks. 

YouTube TV did keep 19 other Fox sports networks in other areas of the country, but that's small solace if you're a YouTube TV subscriber who must have YES or Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket. The silver lining? Since you didn't sign a contract you can drop YouTube TV for another service.

Best YouTube TV alternative with YES and Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket

Hulu with Live TV ($55 a month)

Hulu is the least expensive live TV streaming alternative with those networks. You'll have to deal with Hulu's inferior (in my book) interface and DVR, and pay another $5 a month, but at least you get the team you want. And lots of Bob's Burgers.

Click here, select "View channels in your area" and enter your zip code to make sure Hulu carries the local sports network you want. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Second-best alternative

AT&T TV Now's Max package ($80 a month)

Whoa, that's a steep increase. You'll have to pay another $30 every month compared to YouTube TV and $25 more than Hulu, but on the plus side AT&T TV's Max package has more channels, including HBO (and coming in May, HBO Max). Note that AT&T TV Now's cheaper Plus package ($65 a month) doesn't have those RSNs.

Click here and enter your zip code to make sure AT&T TV Now carries the local sports network you want. Read our AT&T Now review.

Other options: Cable or satellite?

Those are the only two live TV streaming services that carry YES and the other Fox sports stations that YouTube TV dropped. If neither of the two options above appeal to you and you still need one of those networks, you might have to get cable or satellite (but not Dish Network, which still doesn't have those stations). My advice? Try to avoid signing a two-year contract. These kinds of sports rights disputes are becoming more and more common and it's possible even major cable providers, such as Comcast, could drop your favorite team. These are tumultuous TV times and it pays to stay nimble.