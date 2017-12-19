YouTube TV delays its Roku and Apple TV apps to 2018

YouTube TV finally has a full app, but the rollout to various TV devices is taking longer than originally planned.

The apps for Roku and Apple TV, originally slated to launch before the end of 2017, are now scheduled for the first quarter of 2018. Also planned for the Q1 timeframe, a YouTube representative told me, are apps for older smart TVs, namely Samsung sets from 2014 and 2015, and Sony TVs that use the older Linux-based operating system, as opposed to Android TV.

YouTube TV is a $35-per-month live TV service aimed at cable cord-cutters. Unlike the free YouTube you know so well, populated by cat videos, how-tos and myriad independent channels and shows, YouTube TV is a direct competitor to cable TV.

Available in more than 80 cities nationwide, it offers local TV channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC as well as cable stalwarts like AMC, ESPN, the Disney Channel, Fox News and Bravo. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET and Showtime.)

YouTube

In addition to iOS and Android phones and tablets, and PC browsers, YouTube TV is currently available via the following TV-connected devices. All of them, except Chromecast, use the new big-screen app that debuted in October.

Chromecast



Xbox One



Android TV (including Nvidia Shield and newer Sony TVs)



Samsung 2016 and 2017 smart TVs



LG 2016 and 2017 smart TVs



Meanwhile, YouTube TV's competitors, including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, are all currently available on most of the same devices, as well as Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The YouTube TV representative told me there are currently no plans for Fire TV or PlayStation apps.

Separately, YouTube has said it will pull its main, free YouTube app (the one with the cat videos and stuff) from Fire TV devices by the end of 2018.