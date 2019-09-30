YouTube TV comes to Amazon Fire TV

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google's live TV streaming service, YouTube TV, is finally available on Amazon Fire devices, effectively ending years of feuding between the two tech giants.

YouTube TV will now be available on Fire TV devices including the second-gen Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and more.

YouTube TV is a premium live TV streaming service that offers over 70 live channels including locals and an "unlimited" DVR. It's also a winner of CNET's Editors' Choice award.

The addition of YouTube TV on Fire TV follows the YouTube app's inclusion on the service in July of this year. (It was previously subject to a workaround.) Prime Video arrived on Google Chromecast at the same time.

Amazon and Google had previously banned each others' products from their services -- for example, YouTube wasn't available on Fire TV nor Chromecast devices from Amazon.com -- but at the end of 2017 the companies vowed to make amends.

Amazon is one of the few streaming companies that doesn't offer a live TV service -- only the Recast OTA DVR -- and so YouTube TV adds another choice for cord cutters.