YouTube TV adds NFL Network, option for RedZone as NFL season nears

YouTube TV is getting ready for the 2020 football season, whatever it may look like. On Thursday, Google's live TV streaming service announced that it's added the NFL Network to its $65-a-month base package.

NFL RedZone, the popular channel for football fans that bounces around between every afternoon game on Sundays, will also be available as part of a new $10.99 "Sports Plus" add-on that also includes Fox College Sports, GolTV and Fox Soccer Plus.

Both moves come right on time for football fans with the NFL season officially set to kick off on Sept. 10 when the Houston Texans take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

By adding the NFL Network and an option for RedZone, YouTube TV becomes one of the two live TV streaming services with all of the TV channels that broadcast NFL games. The other is Fubo TV, which includes NFL Network in its base $60 package and a similar $11 add-on with NFL RedZone. Meanwhile Hulu Plus Live TV and AT&T TV Now (both $55) have local channels CBS, Fox and NBC as well as ESPN, but lack NFL Network and RedZone. (Disclosure: CNET, like CBS, is owned by ViacomCBS.)

The NFL generally airs Thursday night games on Fox and the NFL Network, Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox, Sunday night games on NBC and Monday night games on ESPN. Thursday Night Football games are also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

Next week's season opener will air on NBC and the first full Sunday with games is set for Sept. 13.