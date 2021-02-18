NASA Perseverance Mars rover Nintendo Direct Cruella trailer LastPass password manager $1,400 stimulus check formula PS5 restocks

YouTube TV adds HBO Max, Showtime and Starz in $30 bundle

You can now add the three streaming services as a cheaper bundle to your YouTube TV subscription.

YouTube TV has added a new $30 Entertainment Bundle that includes HBO Max.

YouTube TV has added a new bundle, with streaming services HBO Max, Showtime and Starz now available for an extra $30 a month. Cable replacement YouTube TV already costs $65 a month for more than 85 channels of live TV.

You can get the new Entertainment Plus bundle now by going into your settings and clicking on membership. The $30 bundle is a slight saving on paying for all three streaming services separately -- HBO Max usually costs $15 a month, Showtime $11 a month and Starz $9 a month.

YouTube TV includes channels like ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, Disney, Comedy Central, AMC, Animal Planet, E, ESPN, Food Network, HGTV, Freeform, Nickelodeon, Paramount and The CW.

Google announced yesterday it would be adding 4K to YouTube TV, enabling users to download YouTube TV episodes and watch shows in 4K. 

