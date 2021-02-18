YouTube TV adds HBO Max, Showtime and Starz in $30 bundle

YouTube TV has added a new bundle, with streaming services HBO Max, Showtime and Starz now available for an extra $30 a month. Cable replacement YouTube TV already costs $65 a month for more than 85 channels of live TV.
You can get the new Entertainment Plus bundle now by going into your settings and clicking on membership. The $30 bundle is a slight saving on paying for all three streaming services separately -- HBO Max usually costs $15 a month, Showtime $11 a month and Starz $9 a month.
YouTube TV includes channels like ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, Disney, Comedy Central, AMC, Animal Planet, E, ESPN, Food Network, HGTV, Freeform, Nickelodeon, Paramount and The CW.
Google announced yesterday it would be adding 4K to YouTube TV, enabling users to download YouTube TV episodes and watch shows in 4K.
