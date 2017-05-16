YouTube TV adds AMC, BBC America and more, as promised

Sarah Tew/CNET

Count it as a promise for zombies and time travel fulfilled.

AMC Networks, home of The Walking Dead and owner of BBC America, where Doctor Who plies his era-hopping trade, is now available on YouTube TV. The service announced the new additions in a tweet Monday.

Before you get too excited, remember that YouTube TV is not regular old YouTube. It's a $35 per month live TV subscription service that launched in April in five US cities and is aimed at cord-cutters. At the time I said, "YouTube TV needs to bulk up before it's worth the price."

Now its channel lineup is indeed bulkier with the addition of AMC and BBC America, as well as three other AMC Networks channels: IFC, Sundance TV and WeTV. These channels were promised by YouTube at launch.

The channel lineup is still slimmer than rivals such as PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, with no Turner networks (TNT, CNN, Comedy Central) or Scripps channels (HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel). Add to that the fact that it's still only available in five cities, and on just one TV device (Google's own Chromecast), and its appeal remains relatively limited.

Google says it's working on expanding the service throughout 2017.