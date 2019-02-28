YouTube to disable comments on videos featuring minors after child safety fears

Getty

YouTube on Thursday said it won't allow people to leave comments on some videos that feature minors, as the Google-owned video site deals with a scandal involving a "softcore pedophelia ring."

The company will disable comments on all videos that star "young minors," and "older minors that could be at risk of attracting predatory behavior," YouTube said in a blog post.

However, the company said it will keep comments enabled for a small number of creators who are minors. In those cases, the videos will be actively moderated and YouTube will work with the creators directly. While the company said it's starting with a small group, it eventually wants to open up comments again to more creators.

The company said it's also launching software that could automatically detect and remove comments and that are predatory.

The controversy over child exploitation began last week when a video blogger named Matt Watson detailed how pedophiles could enter a "wormhole" of YouTube videos to see footage of children in sexually suggestive positions. In the comments of those videos, users would post time stamps linking to other videos, and YouTube's algorithms would recommend even more of those kinds of videos.

In response, advertisers including AT&T and Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, pulled ad spending from YouTube. After that, the company banned more than 400 accounts and took down dozens of videos that put children at risk.

The new comments policy comes as YouTube has been criticized more intensely over the content on its platform, which sees more than 1 billion visitors a month. Last week, YouTube also said it would remove ads from anti-vaccination videos because the site considers them harmful. The site has also faced blowback earlier this week after a pediatrician from Florida reportedly pointed out children's videos with suicide tips spliced into them.

YouTube's problems with child safety aren't new. In 2017, parents started noticing troubling videos appearing on YouTube Kids. One video showed Mickey Mouse in a pool of blood while Minnie looks on in horror. In another video, a claymation version of Spider-Man urinates on Elsa, the princess from "Frozen." The videos were knockoffs depicting the beloved Disney and Marvel characters.

Also that year, YouTube stoked controversy after sexually explicit comments appeared under videos of kids doing innocuous activities, like performing gymnastics.