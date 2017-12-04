YouTube to beef up staff, algorithms policing content

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

YouTube plans to add more human moderators and increase its use of machine learning to cut down on content that violates the video-sharing site's policies.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a blog post published Monday evening that the company will increase the number of employees reviewing content on the site to more than 10,000 in 2018. Wojcicki said it's taking the lessons its learned in the past year tackling violent extremist content and applying it to other "problematic" content.

"Our goal is to stay one step ahead of bad actors, making it harder for policy-violating content to surface or remain on YouTube," Wojcicki wrote in her blog post.

The changes come in the wake of an advertiser boycott of the Google-owned video site due to some videos with children that were the target of sexually inappropriate comments. In response, YouTube killed hundreds of accounts, removed more than 150,000 videos from the platform and turned off comments on more than 625,000 videos targeted by alleged child predators.

The company will also focus on training its machine-learning algorithm to help human reviewers identify and terminate accounts and comments violating the site's rules. Machine learning has helped the company remove 150,000 videos containing violent extremist content since June, a process that "would have taken 180,000 people working 40 hours a week" to complete, Wojcicki said.

The company's moderators are now removing five times as many videos as they used to, thanks to machine learning, she said. The machine-learning algorithms flag 98 percent of the videos removed for extremist content.

Wojcicki also said YouTube will take a "new approach" to advertising on the site, deciding which channels and videos should be eligible for advertising.

"We are planning to apply stricter criteria, conduct more manual curation, while also significantly ramping up our team of ad reviewers to ensure ads are only running where they should," she wrote.

YouTube said last month it had removed ads from nearly 2 million videos and more than 50,000 channels that tried to pass off as family-friendly but that featured inappropriate content. The company also outlined new rules to make YouTube safer for kids.

