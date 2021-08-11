YouTube suspends Rand Paul for misleading claims about masks

Getty Images

YouTube on Wednesday suspended Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky for breaking the company's rules against spreading misinformation about COVID-19. As part of the suspension, Paul won't be able to publish videos to his channel for one week.

In the offending video, the Republican senator denounces the effectiveness of wearing masks to ward off the coronavirus. The claims refute guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical experts around the world, who have recommended masks to curb transmission of the virus.

YouTube, owned by Google, confirmed the suspension. "We removed content from Senator Paul's channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19," a spokeswoman said. "We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities."

The suspension comes as COVID-19 cases have surged because of the highly contagious delta variant. Some counties, including many in Google's home state of California, have reinstated indoor mask mandates.

In the 3-minute clip, Paul falsely claims that masks "don't prevent infection." "Most of the masks you get over the counter don't work," he says. Later he adds, "Trying to shape human behavior isn't the same as following the actual science which tells us that cloth masks don't work."

The infraction gave Paul his first strike under YouTube's three-strikes policy. According to the company's guidelines, a first strike typically comes with a one-week suspension that prohibits the posting of new content. A second strike within a 90-day window comes with a two-week suspension. A third strike results in a permanent ban.

In a tweet, Paul called the suspension a "badge of honor," calling the people at YouTube "leftwing cretins." Paul's office didn't immediately return a request for comment.