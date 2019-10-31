YouTube stars Shane Dawson, Jeffree Star want to put a Conspiracy on your face

Twitter/Shane Dawson

If you think eyeshadow and lip balm can't cause online mayhem, you haven't been following the hype around the Conspiracy makeup collection from YouTube celebrities Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star, who combined have 39.4 million subscribers.

Dawson, an actor, comedian and conspiracy theorist, and Star, a model, makeup guru and entrepreneur, have been teasing their makeup collaboration for a year, and finally revealed it Tuesday via a YouTube video that's gotten more than 13.4 million views. The collection goes on sale Friday featuring products like an 18-shade "Conspiracy" eyeshadow palette, pig-shaped hand mirrors and lipsticks with names like "Oh My God," "I Gotta Go" and "Jeffree, What the Fuck?" Another is named Ryland, after Dawson's fiance, fellow YouTuber Ryland Adams.

Here is everything available in the #ShanexJeffree Conspiracy Collection 👁

🖤 The Price List: pic.twitter.com/qMA0FQzeh2 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 31, 2019

The eyeshadow palette name refers to the controversial conspiracy-investigating videos that built Dawson's massive YouTube following, while the pig motif refers to his tendency for self-deprecating humor -- specifically comparing himself to the farm animal.

"I'm literally going to spend 1-3 paychecks on this collab and feel no shame whatsoever," one Twitter user wrote.

Job interview on Thursday#ShanexJeffree drop on Friday

I’m literally going to spend my first 1-3 paychecks on this collab and feel no shame whatsoever — cait (@__macaria__) October 31, 2019

Wrote another, "I have a million things to be worried about from Ph.D. work, curating an exhibition, working three p/t jobs, but what I'm most worried about is how I'm going to get my hands on #ShanexJeffree palette tbh."

I have a million things to be worried about from PhD work, curating an exhibition, working 3 p/t jobs but what I'm most worried about is how I'm going to get my hands on #ShanexJeffree palette tbh @shanedawson @JeffreeStar — Lydia Czolacz (@lydiakrystyna) October 31, 2019

Dawson and Star have been giving viewers a detailed behind-the-scenes look at the creation of their collection through their six-part YouTube docu-series, The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star. It's peeled back the curtain on the makeup industry in an unprecedented way, revealing everything from the cost of developing the products to how they're packaged and distributed. One episode drew upward of 24 million views.

instagram/jeffreestarcosmetics

The whole collection will be available this Friday at 10 a.m. PT on the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website and from retailers that stock his products. This includes in stores and online at Morphe as well as all of Star's online stockists. Prices range from $18 for lipsticks and lip glosses to $40 for makeup bags, $52 for the 18-shade eyeshadow palette and $210 for the works.

Dawson's clothing merchandise sold through Star's Killer Merch sold out less than an hour after launch on Oct. 15. The makeup collection is likely to go fast too, which is causing a bit of angst on Twitter. "There's only one million palettes, one Twitter user wrote in all capital letters, along with a GIF from The Hunger Games with the quote "May the odds be ever in your favor."

Dawson and Star will hold a meet and greet on Nov. 2, 2019 at the Mall of America's Morphe store in Minnesota to celebrate the collection's launch. The Mall of America is selecting 250 people at random to attend. You can register for the lottery here.

It's likely Dawson and Star will film the upcoming launch, stock and restocking process for their series, but it's still unknown whether they'll address drama between competing YouTube beauty stars like they said they would. As entertaining as it would be to hear Dawson and Star's commentary on the state of the beauty industry, it will be more rewarding to see how Jeffree Star Cosmetics will handle the massive rush to get their lipsticks and pig mirrors.