YouTube stars Rhett and Link open up about Good Mythical Morning and TikTok

Rhett McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln "Link" Neal III, better known as the comedy duo Rhett and Link, made viral videos even before that was a thing. Currently they host the massively popular YouTube show Good Mythical Morning, which has 6.1 billion views and 16.4 million subscribers. In the latest episode of the I'm So Obsessed podcast on CNET, the duo opens up about their 35-year friendship and prolonged success on YouTube.

"There are many times when we look at each other and we're making each other laugh in the same way we did when we were recording ourselves onto cassette tapes, and doing mock interviews in grade school and middle school," said Link. "We're still doing that as guys in our 40s. It's crazy, and I am so grateful that it resonates with people."

Good Mythical Morning is a daily, bite-size variety show featuring the two of them doing a number of entertaining things. Often that involves eating weird foods on recurring segments like "Will It Taco?" in which the two eat tacos made with unusual ingredients like peanut butter and jelly or pine needles.

In a wide-ranging interview recorded in April, we talk with Rhett and Link about Good Mythical Morning, how it's been adapted during the coronavirus pandemic, their podcast Ear Biscuits and what's it's like dipping their toes into TikTok.

