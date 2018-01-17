YouTube star wins damages in landmark 'revenge porn' case

Getty Images / Mike Windle

A YouTube star has won damages in a landmark "revenge porn" case in the UK.

YouTuber Chrissy Chambers won compensation in the first civil case of its kind in England and Wales. She sued a former boyfriend over posting videos of their sexual activity to the internet without her consent -- known as "revenge porn" -- after authorities opted not to pursue a criminal case.

The name of the ex-boyfriend and the amount of damages awarded weren't revealed.

Chambers and her partner, Bria Kam, host the "BriaAndChrissy" YouTube channel, which has nearly 760,000 subscribers. They describe themselves as a "singing duo/lesbian couple" who "use music and comedy to entertain, share, and promote equality."

Revenge porn has been around for as long as the internet, but the increased popularity of social networks has boosted its potential impact. Linked networks of family, friends and colleagues, combined with the potential for posts to go viral, hugely increases the opportunity for humiliation. The devastating consequences of revenge porn are why governments and social media companies are fighting the practice.

The posting of private intimate images without consent became illegal in the UK in 2015. More than 30 US states have similar laws.