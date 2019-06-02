YouTube, Snapchat, Gmail connection issues in eastern US now fixed

Downdetector/Screenshot by CNET

If you had troubles with YouTube or Gmail on Sunday, those issues should now be fixed.

Google Cloud had been experiencing widespread problems Sunday, which wreaked havoc on YouTube, Snapchat, Gmail, Discord and a host of other popular apps and services across the eastern United States.

Google pointed to "high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube."

"Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors," the company said in a statement around 2 p.m. PT. "We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to return to normal service shortly."

Google's status page for Cloud confirmed the company was having issues with the service as of 1 p.m. PT. The search giant marked Google's Cloud Compute Engine and Cloud Networking services as suffering outages on its status dashboard.

At about 4 p.m. PT, the status page said the network congestion issue "is resolved for the vast majority of users, and we expect a full resolution in the near future."

As of 5 p.m. PT, the Google Cloud Status Dashboard shows all services available.

"The network congestion issue in eastern USA affecting Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube has been resolved for all affected users as of 4:00pm US/Pacific," a Google spokesperson said late Sunday.

"We will conduct a post mortem and make appropriate improvements to our systems to prevent this from happening again."

YouTube seemed to be working on the West Coast, with CNET reporters able to access the video streaming site just fine. A CNET editor on the East Coast, however, noted that he was encountering issues. One video, for example, was inaccessible for about 15 minutes.

Google Cloud is the company's hosting platform, similar to Amazon's Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure. In addition to powering its own services, other companies such as Snapchat and Uber, rely on Google's infrastructure to provide the backend for their apps and platforms.

News of the outage quickly spread across social media, with #YouTubeDOWN and #snapchatdown rising to the top of Twitter's Trending Topics section as users voiced their frustrations.

#YouTubeDOWN



*snapchat goes down and everyone freaks out*



“well at least things can’t get any worse”



Youtube: pic.twitter.com/zT1Eg7OdQN — soph ♪♫ (@sophiavespolii) June 2, 2019

When half the internet is getting Thanos snapped #YouTubeDOWN — Matthew (SergeantM) (@SergeantM_YT) June 2, 2019

Apparently its not just YouTube and Snapchat That has gone down.#YouTubeDOWN #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/pneVxUXGZv — Jack Scantlebury (@JackScants) June 2, 2019

Other services that rely on Google Cloud for hosting also seemed to have experienced issues.

Thank you for letting me know, though I'm sorry for the trouble! It looks like there might be a little hiccup with the Google Cloud server! You can keep an eye on their status page here: https://t.co/89IJWp8mRd

Thank you for your patience as this gets resolved! — Discord (@discordapp) June 2, 2019

Hey there! A widespread Google Cloud outage is affecting access to Rocket League servers. Please stay tuned to our social media channels for any updates regarding this when Google Cloud service returns to normal. — Rocket League Help (@RL_Support) June 2, 2019

Downdetector.com, which monitors network issues, showed widespread issues for the East Coast of the US as well as in parts of Europe for YouTube and Gmail.

Originally published at 1:20 p.m. PT.

Updates, 2:25 p.m.: Adds comment from Google and background on Google Cloud; 4:30 p.m.: Adds that the congestion issue is resolved for most users; 5:50 p.m.: Adds comment from Google spokesperson.

