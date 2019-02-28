YouTube says there's 'no evidence' of videos promoting Momo Challenge

Keisuke Aisawa/Instagram

YouTube on Wednesday disputed claims that the alleged Momo Challenge is appearing on the giant video site.

"We want to clear something up regarding the Momo Challenge: We've seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube," the company tweeted. "Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are against our policies."

YouTube encouraged users to flag questionable videos.

Police and schools this week issued warnings to parents about the challenge after reports that it has resurfaced in the UK on YouTube, according to CBS News.

The supposed Momo Challenge reportedly originated on the WhatsApp messaging platform, went viral last year and then largely disappeared. The challenge involves Momo, a gruesome puppet-like creature that instructs kids to complete a series of challenges, including harming themselves and others.

However, charities like the Samaritans and the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children have said the challenge is a malicious hoax, reported The Guardian on Thursday, and that there's no confirmed evidence it poses a threat to children.

The image of Momo, in fact, is a sculpture called "Mother Bird" by Japanese artist Keisuke Aisawa. There doesn't appear to be any link between the artist and the challenge.