YouTube is seeking to clear up some of the confusion over its copyright rules. The video site said it's important for creators accused of a violation to understand where the supposed infringement occurred and what the next steps are.
"Starting today, we will require copyright owners to provide timestamps to indicate exactly where their content appears in videos ... and we're improving our video editing tools in Creator Studio to make it easier for creators to remove the content associated with these claims," Julian Bill, YouTube product manager, wrote in a blog post Tuesday.
If you think someone has used some of your content without permission (and YouTube's Content ID didn't catch it), you'll still use Manual Claim, a tool in Content ID, but now it'll be more specific. From there, YouTube will evaluate the accuracy of the assertion.
With the updated editing tools, creators can mute the segment in question, remove a violating song or trim out content. If creators think a claim is incorrect, YouTube lets them dispute it.
