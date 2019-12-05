YouTube Rewind 2019 compiles MrBeast, BTS, Minecraft and everything else you liked this year

The year is almost over and that means we're knee deep in recaps of 2019. YouTube on Thursday released its annual Rewind video, this year featuring videos and creators that users liked and watched the most. Among the top videos highlighted in Rewind 2019 are music videos from BTS and Lil Nas X, videos of people playing Minecraft and Fortnite and videos from popular creators like MrBeast and PewDiePie.

YouTube also acknowledge at the start of the video that Rewind 2018 didn't go over very well. A week after last year's video was released it had racked up 10 million dislikes, making it the most disliked video on YouTube.

"We can't ignore the elephant in the room: Last year's YouTube Rewind, um, wasn't your favorite (to put it lightly...)," YouTube said in a blog post Thursday. "So this year, we tried something different and looked at what you did like — a lot. Our Rewind 2019 video compiles the top videos and creators that you liked and watched the most around the world, from the biggest games to must-watch beauty palettes and breakout stars."

Along with Rewind, YouTube released lists of the top videos for the year, covering everything from most like creator videos to most viewed video games. The top trending videos in the US were watched collectively 305 million times and for around 50 million hours, YouTube said.

Top Trending Videos in the US