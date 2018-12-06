YouTube Rewind 2018 tackles Fortnite, K-pop, Kiki Challenge

Every year, YouTube pulls together a Rewind video, a medley of the year's biggest moments and memes as acted out by YouTube creators and set to hit music of the year.

The 2018 video, released Thursday, features celebrity appearances by Will Smith, Trevor Noah, John Oliver, music producer Marshmello and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon. YouTubers making the video include Markiplier, Ninja, Casey Neistat, Lilly Singh and Emma Chamberlain. The musical mashup, from The Hood Internet, includes the songs I Like It, Idol, In My Feelings, High Hopes and Happier.

The yodeling kid from the Walmart meme ice skates with Adam Rippon. The Kiki Challenge that erupted from Drake's song In My Feelings made an appearance, of course. And yes, there was flossing.

Last year's video was full of Despacito and fidget spinners, Marshmello and baby giraffes. It has more than 200 million views. The first YouTube Rewind video came out in 2010.