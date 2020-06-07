YouTube reschedules virtual graduation with Obamas, Lady Gaga

Scott Olson/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

YouTube has rescheduled its virtual commencement ceremony for June 7 instead of June 6 in honor of George Floyd's memorial service. "Dear Class of 2020" will feature Barack and Michelle Obama, BTS and Lady Gaga, along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and activist Malala Yousafzai.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, schools across the country have been holding virtual commencements in order to comply with restrictions on large gatherings.

You'll also hear from Robert Gates, who served as US defense secretary under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama, and Condoleezza Rice, who was secretary of state during the Bush administration.

Making special appearances -- which probably means popping up to utter one sentence -- will be Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington, Zendaya and Dude Perfect, among others. YouTube teases a "surprise special guest" too, so you can start guessing now.

The stream kicks off at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) on Sunday, June 7.