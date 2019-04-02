YouTube reportedly restricts far-right activist Tommy Robinson, but doesn't ban him

Getty Images

YouTube has placed major restrictions on the channel of UK far-right activist Tommy Robinson, a report said Tuesday.

The video-streaming site hasn't banned the English Defence League founder, but his new videos won't have view counts, suggested videos, likes or comments, according to Buzzfeed.

Additionally, each video will be preceded by a warning that it may not be appropriate for all viewers, Robinson won't be able to livestream and people will only be able to view his videos by clicking on a link.

Neither YouTube nor Robinson immediately responded to requests for comment.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was slapped with a Facebook and Instagram ban in February for breaking hate speech rules. He was banned from Twitter last year.

Addressing hate speech has been a major issue for social media sites -- Twitter, Facebook and YouTube gave conspiracy theorist Alex Jones the boot last year. Facebook also banned pages linked to far-right extremists the Proud Boys in October, following violence in New York.

